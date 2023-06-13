Poker chips sit on a poker table in the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) center during Juneteenth events, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 19, 2023. U.S. Service members from across the wing gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, and participated in various games and activities. Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 in which Union soldiers delivered General Order No. 3, fulfilling the Emancipation Proclamation's edict to abolish slavery in the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 03:27 Photo ID: 7869847 VIRIN: 230619-F-WT152-1004 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.38 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team PSAB celebrates Juneteenth [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.