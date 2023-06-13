NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay cut a ceremonial cake during a celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day held at The Anchor on June 15, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 03:05 Photo ID: 7869825 VIRIN: 230615-N-EM691-2088 Resolution: 4104x2736 Size: 2.91 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.