    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Juneteenth [Image 5 of 5]

    NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Juneteenth

    GREECE

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 15, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay cut a ceremonial cake during a celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day held at The Anchor on June 15, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 03:05
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

