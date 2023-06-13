NSA Souda Bay Celebrates Juneteenth

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 15, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jayla Coleman, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about the personal significance of Juneteenth National Independence Day during a celebration at The Anchor on June 15, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

