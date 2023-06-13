LRMC and NATO partners unite in casualty surge exercise

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) conducted a casualty surge exercise along with U.S. European Command’s multi-national DEFENDER 23 exercise to prepare Soldiers and Airmen for real-world contingencies. The exercise was designed to test organizational response, and medical capacity and capabilities of LRMC while building readiness and interoperability across its medical sections, June 7.
