    LRMC and NATO partners unite in casualty surge exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    LRMC and NATO partners unite in casualty surge exercise

    RP, GERMANY

    06.07.2023

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) conducted a casualty surge exercise along with U.S. European Command’s multi-national DEFENDER 23 exercise to prepare Soldiers and Airmen for real-world contingencies. The exercise was designed to test organizational response, and medical capacity and capabilities of LRMC while building readiness and interoperability across its medical sections, June 7.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 02:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC and NATO partners unite in casualty surge exercise [Image 2 of 2], by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MASCAL
    LRMC
    DHA

