Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime

Zairia Capizzi, a Red Cross volunteer at a Pride Storytime event, participates in an activity with her son at the library June 15, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. A different themed storytime event is held at the Ramstein AB library weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7869723
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-SL051-1097
|Resolution:
|6008x4468
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|9
