Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime

Zairia Capizzi, a Red Cross volunteer at a Pride Storytime event, participates in an activity with her son at the library June 15, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. A different themed storytime event is held at the Ramstein AB library weekly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE