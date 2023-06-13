Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime [Image 3 of 4]

    Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mya Williams, 86th Dental Squadron technician, reads the book “Pink is for Boys,” during a pride storytime event June 15, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. This book encourages individuality and liking what you like regardless of any stereotypes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 02:33
    Photo ID: 7869722
    VIRIN: 230615-F-SL051-1089
    Resolution: 5984x4344
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime
    Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime
    Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime
    Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Library
    Pride
    Inclusivity
    Storytime

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT