Heather Barrow-Stafford, 86th Force Support Squadron programming librarian, center right, and volunteers sing “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” during a Pride Storytime event June 15, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The event was inspired by Pride month, and volunteers read books with the theme of self-acceptance and individuality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 02:33
|Photo ID:
|7869721
|VIRIN:
|230615-F-SL051-1076
|Resolution:
|6034x4027
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|8
This work, Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT