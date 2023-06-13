Ramstein AB Library hosts pride storytime

The Ramstein Library is prepared for a Pride storytime event June 15, 2023, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Participants at the Pride Storytime celebrated self-acceptance and individuality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
