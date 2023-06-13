Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Michael White, from Long Beach, California, assigned to the

world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, places his

team’s entry on the judging table for a taco competition on the ship’s mess decks, June

15, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier,

representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval

Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and

partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2023 00:19 Photo ID: 7869521 VIRIN: 230615-N-XQ548-2017 Resolution: 2918x3648 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230615-N-XQ548-2017 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.