    230615-N-XQ548-2017

    230615-N-XQ548-2017

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Michael White, from Long Beach, California, assigned to the
    world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, places his
    team’s entry on the judging table for a taco competition on the ship’s mess decks, June
    15, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier,
    representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.
    The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval
    Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and
    partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023
    Photo ID: 7869521
    VIRIN: 230615-N-XQ548-2017
    Resolution: 2918x3648
    Location: US
