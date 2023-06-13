Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Nwachukwu, from Lagos, Nigeria, assigned to the
world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) supply department, places his
team’s entry on the judging table for a taco competition on the ship’s mess decks, June
15, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier,
representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.
The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval
Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and
partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 00:19
|Photo ID:
|7869520
|VIRIN:
|230615-N-XQ548-2015
|Resolution:
|4908x3272
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 230615-N-XQ548-2015 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS
