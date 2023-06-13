Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230618-N-VQ693-1014

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Prisila Simpson, from Houston, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, creates an engraving stencil in Gerald R. Ford's engraving shop, June 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

    VIRIN: 230618-N-VQ693-1014
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230618-N-VQ693-1014 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

