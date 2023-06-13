USS Shiloh Sailors Participate in Cleanup after Typhoon Mawar

TAMUNING, Guam (June 17, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Michael Evans, from La Grange, Georgia, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Dylan Pfohman, from Murrieta, California, assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, attached to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), clean up debris caused by Typhoon Mawar in Tamuning, Guam, June 17. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

