    USS Shiloh Sailors Participate in Cleanup after Typhoon Mawar [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Shiloh Sailors Participate in Cleanup after Typhoon Mawar

    TAMUNING, GUAM

    06.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    TAMUNING, Guam (June 17, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Michael Evans, from La Grange, Georgia, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Dylan Pfohman, from Murrieta, California, assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, attached to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), clean up debris caused by Typhoon Mawar in Tamuning, Guam, June 17. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 7869310
    VIRIN: 230617-N-FO714-1330
    Resolution: 5176x3896
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: TAMUNING, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    This work, USS Shiloh Sailors Participate in Cleanup after Typhoon Mawar [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Shiloh Sailors Participate in Cleanup after Typhoon Mawar
    USS Shiloh
    COMREL
    CTF70
    U.S.Navy
    U.S.7thFleet
    Mawar

