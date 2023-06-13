TAMUNING, Guam (June 17, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Connor Roof, Sacramento, California, assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), cleans up debris caused by Typhoon Mawar in Tamuning, Guam, June 17. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 18:47
|Photo ID:
|7869301
|VIRIN:
|230617-N-FO714-1009
|Resolution:
|4423x3220
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|TAMUNING, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|5
This work, USS Shiloh Sailors Participate in Cleanup after Typhoon Mawar [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT