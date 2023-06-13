TAMUNING, Guam (June 17, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Connor Roof, Sacramento, California, assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), cleans up debris caused by Typhoon Mawar in Tamuning, Guam, June 17. Shiloh is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 18:47 Photo ID: 7869301 VIRIN: 230617-N-FO714-1009 Resolution: 4423x3220 Size: 1.01 MB Location: TAMUNING, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Sailors Participate in Cleanup after Typhoon Mawar [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.