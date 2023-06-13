U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jennifer Ovanek and Maj. Gregory Kirk, a pilot assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, are interviewed by a journalist from the New York Times during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, Jun 14, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|7869269
|VIRIN:
|230614-Z-AY311-1046
|Resolution:
|2700x1802
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE
This work, Air Defender 2023 media day [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
