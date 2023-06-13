Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Defender 2023 media day [Image 7 of 10]

    Air Defender 2023 media day

    LECHFELD AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Escalante, an A-10 Thunderbolt II maintainer assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, poses while being interviewed by a journalist from the New York Times during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, Jun 14, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 18:05
    Location: LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE
    This work, Air Defender 2023 media day [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    AD23
    German Air Defender 2023

