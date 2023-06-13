U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Escalante, an A-10 Thunderbolt II maintainer assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho National Guard, poses while being interviewed by a journalist from the New York Times during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Lechfeld Air Base, Germany, Jun 14, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.19.2023 18:05 Photo ID: 7869267 VIRIN: 230614-Z-AY311-1037 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.62 MB Location: LECHFELD AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Defender 2023 media day [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.