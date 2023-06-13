Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    107th A-10s Train in Latvia [Image 10 of 10]

    107th A-10s Train in Latvia

    LIELVāRDI AIR BASE, LATVIA

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    A joint terminal attack controller, with the Latvian national armed forces, communicates with pilots of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, while practice air-to-ground munitions training at Ādaži training range, in Ādaži, Latvia, June 14, 2023. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 05:59
    Photo ID: 7868931
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-JK012-1001
    Resolution: 1799x1200
    Size: 156.47 KB
    Location: LIELVāRDI AIR BASE, LV
    This work, 107th A-10s Train in Latvia [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Selfridge
    AD23
    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 23

