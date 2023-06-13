107th A-10s Train in Latvia

A joint terminal attack controller, with the Latvian national armed forces, communicates with pilots of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, while practice air-to-ground munitions training at Ādaži training range, in Ādaži, Latvia, June 14, 2023. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

