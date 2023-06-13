Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    107th A-10s Train in Latvia [Image 3 of 10]

    107th A-10s Train in Latvia

    LIELVāRDI AIR BASE, LATVIA

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, practice air-to-ground munitions training at Ādaži training range, in Ādaži, Latvia, June 14, 2023. Training involved communication between U.S. pilots and joint terminal attack controllers from the Latvian national armed forces. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 06:00
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-JK012-1009
    Location: LIELVāRDI AIR BASE, LV
    This work, 107th A-10s Train in Latvia [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Selfridge
    AD23
    Air Defender 2023
    Air Defender 23

