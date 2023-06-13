107th A-10s Train in Latvia

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, practice air-to-ground munitions training at Ādaži training range, in Ādaži, Latvia, June 14, 2023. Training involved communication between U.S. pilots and joint terminal attack controllers from the Latvian national armed forces. With one of the longest-running partnerships, Michigan National Guard and Latvia have benefitted from more than 30 years of military-to-military engagements, helping both countries support shared defense-security goals and facilitate joint, international interactions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

