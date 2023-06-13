1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

A U.S. Army mortar team assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, fires a M121 120 mm mortar on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, June 16. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

