    1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army mortar team assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, fires a M121 120 mm mortar on a range at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, June 16. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.19.2023 04:52
    Photo ID: 7868884
    VIRIN: 230616-Z-JS531-1016
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Conducts Live-Fire Exercise, by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

