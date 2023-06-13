On Watch for Father’s Day

FC3 Hector Suarez, a native of Chino Hills, CA, stands topside rover watch on the flight deck of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 flagship, USS JAMES E WILLIAMS (DDG 95) while in port in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on Sunday, June 18th, 2023.
