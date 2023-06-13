Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On Watch for Father’s Day

    PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Cmdr. Fernando Estrella 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    FC3 Hector Suarez, a native of Chino Hills, CA, stands topside rover watch on the flight deck of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 flagship, USS JAMES E WILLIAMS (DDG 95) while in port in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on Sunday, June 18th, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 12:14
