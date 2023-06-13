Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey joins Soldiers from the 797th Engineering Company assigned to Joint Task Force RISEUP, conduct temporary roofing repairs on the first house approved for the program in Dededo, Guam, June 17. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.18.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7868581 VIRIN: 230617-A-RY318-108 Resolution: 5205x3469 Size: 1.63 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction [Image 11 of 11], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.