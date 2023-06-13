Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey joins Soldiers from the 797th Engineering Company assigned to Joint Task Force RISEUP, conduct temporary roofing repairs on the first house approved for the program in Dededo, Guam, June 17. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.18.2023 11:01 Photo ID: 7868578 VIRIN: 230617-A-RY318-105 Resolution: 5367x3578 Size: 1.57 MB Location: DEDEDO, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 11 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction [Image 11 of 11], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.