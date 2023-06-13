Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction [Image 4 of 11]

    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey joins Soldiers from the 797th Engineering Company assigned to Joint Task Force RISEUP, conduct temporary roofing repairs on the first house approved for the program in Dededo, Guam, June 17. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.18.2023 11:01
    Photo ID: 7868578
    VIRIN: 230617-A-RY318-105
    Resolution: 5367x3578
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction [Image 11 of 11], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction
    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    USACE Typhoon Mawar
    797 Engineering Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT