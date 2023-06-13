Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    USAG Yongsan-Casey holds a Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony honoring Command Sgt. Maj. Wayne Butterbrodt at the Warrior's Club, Camp Casey on May 23, 2023. Butterbrodt is retiring after 30 years of active-duty service to the U.S. military. He was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 22:04
    Photo ID: 7861865
    VIRIN: 230523-A-MH955-2353
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 21.33 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony
    Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    target_news_AsiaPacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT