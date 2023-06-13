USAG Yongsan-Casey holds a Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony honoring Command Sgt. Maj. Wayne Butterbrodt at the Warrior's Club, Camp Casey on May 23, 2023. Butterbrodt is retiring after 30 years of active-duty service to the U.S. military. He was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 22:04 Photo ID: 7861861 VIRIN: 230523-A-MH955-2336 Resolution: 4672x3115 Size: 8.46 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.