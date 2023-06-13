USAG Yongsan-Casey holds a Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony honoring Command Sgt. Maj. Wayne Butterbrodt at the Warrior's Club, Camp Casey on May 23, 2023. Butterbrodt is retiring after 30 years of active-duty service to the U.S. military. He was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 22:04
|Photo ID:
|7861854
|VIRIN:
|230523-A-MH955-2033
|Resolution:
|5640x3760
|Size:
|15.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Butterbrodt Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
