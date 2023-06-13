Army Reserve Sgt. Denzel Torres, 200th Military Police Command, heads to his next point at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp near Vincentown, New Jersey, June 14,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 21:17 Photo ID: 7861775 VIRIN: 230614-A-SZ193-308 Resolution: 4827x3212 Size: 1.41 MB Location: VINCENTOWN, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Sgt. Denzel Torres heads to his next point, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.