Air Force Reserve Col. Ryan “MZ” Montanez, 10th Air Force, consults a map at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp near Vincentown, New Jersey, June 14,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 21:17
|Photo ID:
|7861774
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-SZ193-288
|Resolution:
|4898x3259
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|VINCENTOWN, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Air Force Reserve Col. Ryan “MZ” Montanez consults a map, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT