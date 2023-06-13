Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve Col. Ryan “MZ” Montanez consults a map

    VINCENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Air Force Reserve Col. Ryan “MZ” Montanez, 10th Air Force, consults a map at an orienteering event during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp near Vincentown, New Jersey, June 14,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. CIOR MILCOMP is a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCO and officer.

    TAGS

    training
    orienteering
    CIORMILCOMP
    airforce reserve

