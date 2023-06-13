Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder orienteering

    Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder orienteering

    VINCENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder, 711th Special Operations Squadron, looks at a map during an orienteering event of the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp near Vincentown, New Jersey, June 14,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

