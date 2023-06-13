Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder, 711th Special Operations Squadron, looks at a map during an orienteering event of the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp near Vincentown, New Jersey, June 14,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 21:20 Photo ID: 7861770 VIRIN: 230614-A-UM828-104 Resolution: 6541x4361 Size: 4.3 MB Location: VINCENTOWN, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Beau Suder orienteering [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.