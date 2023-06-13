Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2023) – U.S. Navy Seaman Derron Strickland, from Fort Worth, Texas, de-energizes a sliding pad-eye, used to move pallets, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (TA-O 205), June 14, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

