Soldiers competing in the 2nd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition conducts weapons qualifications, Soldier level tasks, and the Combat Water Survival Test on Camp Casey and Camp Hovey on May 2, 2023. The Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photos by PV2 Mya Zavala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 21:05 Photo ID: 7861752 VIRIN: 230502-A-MH955-1048 Resolution: 5399x3599 Size: 8.66 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Infantry Division's Best Squad Competition Day 1 [Image 16 of 16], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.