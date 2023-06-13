Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division's Best Squad Competition Day 1 [Image 14 of 16]

    2nd Infantry Division's Best Squad Competition Day 1

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers competing in the 2nd Infantry Division Best Squad Competition conducts weapons qualifications, Soldier level tasks, and the Combat Water Survival Test on Camp Casey and Camp Hovey on May 2, 2023. The Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios that test their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photos by PV2 Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7861752
    VIRIN: 230502-A-MH955-1048
    Resolution: 5399x3599
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    TAGS

    2ID
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM. IMCOM-P

