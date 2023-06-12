Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 23' Day 3 [Image 15 of 17]

    Fuerzas Comando 23' Day 3

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear 

    Special Operations Command South

    A Fuerzas Comando competitor waits outside the shoothouse, June, 14, 2023 in Sierra Prieta, Santo Domingo.Twenty two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a Special Operations Force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the "best special operations force in the Americas" between June 12-21 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7861750
    VIRIN: 230614-F-XJ735-1577
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: DO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

