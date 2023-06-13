Fuerzas Comando 23' Day 3

A Fuerzas Comando competitor waits outside the shoothouse, June, 14, 2023 in Sierra Prieta, Santo Domingo.Twenty two countries will compete in Fuerzas Comando (FC23), a Special Operations Force skills competition, to earn the title of the country with the "best special operations force in the Americas" between June 12-21 in the Dominican Republic. FC23 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the western hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Clayton Wear)

