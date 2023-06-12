Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier [Image 8 of 8]

    225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A monument memorializing U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall Harris sits outside the Army Forces Battalion 225th Military Police Detachment headquarters June 13, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Harris was killed in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano on June 13, 1987, and each year the base holds a memorial ceremony to recognize his sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

