A monument memorializing U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall Harris sits outside the Army Forces Battalion 225th Military Police Detachment headquarters June 13, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Harris was killed in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano on June 13, 1987, and each year the base holds a memorial ceremony to recognize his sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 19:36
|Photo ID:
|7861464
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-PJ703-118
|Resolution:
|5674x3775
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, 225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
