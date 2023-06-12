U.S. Army Capt. Luis Gonzalez, Army Forces Battalion 225th Military Police Detachment company commander, receives a folded flag following a 21-gun salute to honor U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall Harris during a memorial ceremony June 13, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The annual ceremony is held in recognition of Harris, who was killed in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano Air Base in 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 19:36 Photo ID: 7861463 VIRIN: 230613-F-PJ703-105 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.89 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.