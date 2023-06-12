Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier [Image 5 of 8]

    225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jametta Bland, Army Support Activity command sergeant major, gives remarks during the Staff Sgt. Randall Harris memorial ceremony June 13, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The annual ceremony is held in recognition of Harris, who was killed in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano Air Base in 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

