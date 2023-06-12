225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier

U.S. Army Capt. Luis Gonzalez, Army Forces Battalion 225th Military Police Detachment company commander, delivers a tribute to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Randall Harris at an annual memorial ceremony in his honor June 13, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. Each year, the MP detachment holds a ceremony in recognition of Harris, who was killed in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano in 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

