U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carlos Diaz, Army Forces Battalion 225th Military Police Detachment platoon sergeant, gives his formation the ‘order arms’ command following a last roll call during the Staff Sgt. Randall J. Harris memorial ceremony June 13, 2023, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras. The last roll call is a tradition that pays honor to a deceased service member by calling the member’s name in a formation, and comes shortly before the 21-gun salute. The annual ceremony is held in recognition of Harris, who was killed in the line of duty while deployed to Soto Cano Air Base in 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 19:36 Photo ID: 7861458 VIRIN: 230613-F-PJ703-039 Resolution: 5953x3961 Size: 2.02 MB Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 225th MP Detachment honors anniversary of fallen Soldier [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.