    Maintenance Professional of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Maintenance Professional of the Year

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen pose for a photo with their awards at the Maintenance Professional of the Year (MPOY) ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, June 9, 2023. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7861320
    VIRIN: 230609-F-TV976-1042
    Resolution: 6815x4543
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Maintenance Professional of the Year
    MPOY

