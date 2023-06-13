Airmen pose for a photo with their awards at the Maintenance Professional of the Year (MPOY) ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, June 9, 2023. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

