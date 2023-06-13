Honor Guard present the colors during the Maintenance Professional of the Year (MPOY) ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, June 9, 2023. MPOY is a long-standing tradition in the maintenance career field that highlights that year’s top performing Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 17:42
|Photo ID:
|7861318
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-TV976-0276
|Resolution:
|6625x4417
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintenance Professional of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT