    U.S. Army 248th birthday cake cutting celebration [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army 248th birthday cake cutting celebration

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps commanding general, cuts the cake for Pvt. Nathan Morse, representing the youngest Soldier and Lt. Col. Donald Dais representing the oldest Soldier, during the Army 248th birthday cake cutting celebration at III Armored Corps, June 14, 2023. Bernabe welcomes the new generation to III Armored Corps while we celebrate the U.S. Army birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 7861294
    VIRIN: 230614-A-JT779-0003
    Resolution: 5422x3615
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 248th birthday cake cutting celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cakecutting
    Army Birthday
    PhantomLethal
    IIIArmoredCorps
    FortCavazos

