U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps commanding general, cuts the cake for Pvt. Nathan Morse, representing the youngest Soldier and Lt. Col. Donald Dais representing the oldest Soldier, during the Army 248th birthday cake cutting celebration at III Armored Corps, June 14, 2023. Bernabe welcomes the new generation to III Armored Corps while we celebrate the U.S. Army birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Josefina Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 17:45 Photo ID: 7861294 VIRIN: 230614-A-JT779-0003 Resolution: 5422x3615 Size: 3.1 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army 248th birthday cake cutting celebration [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.