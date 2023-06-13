Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give 2nd Lt. Kenneth Cornwell, 81st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Cornwell awarded the "Learn to Win" contract in less than two weeks, transforming the DoD’s only weather schoolhouse into a sixth generation learning environment; reducing training from eight months to four and cutting costs by $450,000 annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

