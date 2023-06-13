Let's give 2nd Lt. Kenneth Cornwell, 81st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Cornwell awarded the "Learn to Win" contract in less than two weeks, transforming the DoD’s only weather schoolhouse into a sixth generation learning environment; reducing training from eight months to four and cutting costs by $450,000 annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 7861279 VIRIN: 230614-F-TI822-001 Resolution: 4840x3227 Size: 8.71 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.