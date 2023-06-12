Air Education and Training Command civic leaders tour the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron schoolhouse to learn about the history, mission and training at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2023. Civic leader tours increase understanding of Air Force missions for community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 7861236 VIRIN: 230607-F-ST571-1403 Resolution: 5918x3938 Size: 2.95 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.