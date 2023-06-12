Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland [Image 6 of 8]

    AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Education and Training Command civic leaders tour the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron schoolhouse to learn about the history, mission and training at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2023. Civic leader tours increase understanding of Air Force missions for community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 16:38
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Civic Leaders
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    AETC
    Community Engagement
    377th ABW
    Team Kirtland

