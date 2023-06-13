AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland

Clay Ellis, Air Education and Training Command civic leader, tours the Pararescuemen and Combat Rescue Officer Museum at the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron schoolhouse at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2023. The AETC command team and civic leaders visited Kirtland to learn about its mission and many mission partners. Civic leader tours increase understanding of Air Force missions for community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

