AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland

Air Education and Training Command civic leaders tour and learn about 58th Special Operations Wing missions and capabilities at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2023. The Air Education and Training Command, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, was established to find, recruit, train and educate the Airmen the nation needs. Civic leader tours increase understanding of Air Force missions for community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

