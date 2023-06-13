Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of the Air Education and Training Command, talks to AETC civic leaders during a visit to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2023. The AETC command team and civic leaders visited Kirtland to learn about its mission and mission partners. Civic leader tours increase understanding of Air Force missions for community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 16:38 Photo ID: 7861222 VIRIN: 230607-F-ST571-1248 Resolution: 4845x3224 Size: 2.67 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.