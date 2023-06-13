AETC Command and Civic Leaders visit Team Kirtland

Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing and installation commander, briefs the Air Education and Training Command civic leaders and command team on the 377th ABW mission at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 7, 2023. The AETC command team and civic leaders visited Kirtland to learn about its mission and mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

