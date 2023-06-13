U.S. Marines belonging to Regional Legal Services (RLS)-East are posed for a photo in front of P1513 after the completion of a topping out ceremony on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2023. The topping out ceremony is a tradition in which the tallest and last beam is placed on a project. This project, P1513, the new RLS-East building, is being built using the funds granted to Camp Lejeune to restore building damaged by Hurricane Florence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Jack H. Gnosca)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|7861145
|VIRIN:
|230614-M-II436-1295
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, P1513 Topping Out Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT