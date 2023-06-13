Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Tripoli Ship Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230612-N-ML799-1123 SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2023) – Seaman Godoy Pablo, from Garfield, New Jersey, prepares to sand the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

