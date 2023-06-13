Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P1513 Topping Out Ceremony [Image 8 of 11]

    P1513 Topping Out Ceremony

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jack Gnosca 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    A construction crew assists the final beam as it is being prepared to be put in place during a topping out ceremony on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2023. The topping out ceremony is a tradition in which the tallest and last beam is placed on a project. . The topping out ceremony is a tradition in which the tallest and last beam is placed on a project. This project, P1513, the new Regional Legal Services-East building, is being built using the funds granted to Camp Lejeune to restore building damaged by Hurricane Florence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Jack H. Gnosca)

    This work, P1513 Topping Out Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

