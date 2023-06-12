230612-N-ML799-1024 SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2023) – Seaman Godoy Pablo, from Garfield, New Jersey, left, and Braxton Kuhl, from Seattle, sand the hull of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 12. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 16:23 Photo ID: 7861139 VIRIN: 230612-N-ML799-1024 Resolution: 3921x5881 Size: 1.95 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Ship Preservation [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.