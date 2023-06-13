A construction crew assists the final beam as it is being prepared to be put in place during a topping out ceremony on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2023. The topping out ceremony is a tradition in which the tallest and last beam is placed on a project. . The topping out ceremony is a tradition in which the tallest and last beam is placed on a project. This project, P1513, the new Regional Legal Services-East building, is being built using the funds granted to Camp Lejeune to restore building damaged by Hurricane Florence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by SSgt. Jack H. Gnosca)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 16:33 Photo ID: 7861138 VIRIN: 230614-M-II436-1229 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 4.46 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P1513 Topping Out Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.